Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prez for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Prez for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots

Prez for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday asked Bangladesh Girl Guides Association to promote scouting activities at the grassroots level across the country.

He made the call when an 11-member delegation of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association led by its Adviser Zuena Aziz paid a courtesy call on him at the Bangabhaban here.

"Necessary step should be taken to promote the activities of Bangladesh Girl Guides to the grassroots," the Head of State advised the delegation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made this association to move forward with the goal of doing various service-oriented and welfare-based activities for the girls and women nationwide, he mentioned.

The President assured the Girl Guides Association of providing all-out support to overcome various obstacles.

During the meeting, the President was presented with a scout scarf and a badge of the Chief Patron of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association.

President's wife Dr. Rebecca Sultana was also presented with a scout scarf and badge on the occasion.

President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told the BSS that during the meeting, the delegation briefed the President about the overall activities and future plans of the Bangladesh Girl Guides Association.

Bangladesh Girl Guides Association National Commissioner Kazi Jebunnesa Begum, Deputy National Commissioner (Administration) Sabina Ferdous and Deputy National Commissioner (Programme) Prof Yasmin Ahmed were in the delegation.

Girl Guides (Girl Scouts) is an international, non-political, educational and social service-oriented youth movement.

Girl Guides (known as Girl Scouts in the United States and some other countries) is a worldwide movement, originally and largely designed for girls and women only.

The movement began in 1909 when girls requested to join the then-grassroots Boy Scout Movement.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh
2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists
2 Rohingyas shot dead in Ukhiya
Nat’l debate fest begins tomorrow at JU
Shahriar dismisses economic sanction rumours amidst media speculation
SC upholds Tangail AL leader's HC bail in rape case
Palestinians should not be besieged: Hasan
Prez for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft