Seminar on mental health held at JU







JU Students Counseling and Guidance Center organised the seminar at 10:00am at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the university.



Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz addressed the session as the chief guest while Director of the center Prof Laek Sazzad Andallah presided over the proceedings.

Prominent figures in attendance included Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, Prof ATM Atiqur Rahman of History department, Additional Director of the center Afsana Haque, students, teachers and employees of the university, were present among others.



Addressing the seminar, Prof Mostafa Feeroz said, "Mental health and physical health are interconnected and a healthy mental condition is essential for a proper functioning physical condition."



"The parameters affecting mental health have increased almost thirty times in the last three decades," he added.



Earlier, a rally was brought out at around 9:45am from the new registrar building and ended at Zahir Raihan auditorium premises after parading different streets of the campus.



A seminar on the occasion of World Mental Health Day titled 'Strategy of controlling mental pressure' was held on Tuesday.JU Students Counseling and Guidance Center organised the seminar at 10:00am at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the university.Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz addressed the session as the chief guest while Director of the center Prof Laek Sazzad Andallah presided over the proceedings.Prominent figures in attendance included Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, Prof ATM Atiqur Rahman of History department, Additional Director of the center Afsana Haque, students, teachers and employees of the university, were present among others.Addressing the seminar, Prof Mostafa Feeroz said, "Mental health and physical health are interconnected and a healthy mental condition is essential for a proper functioning physical condition.""The parameters affecting mental health have increased almost thirty times in the last three decades," he added.Earlier, a rally was brought out at around 9:45am from the new registrar building and ended at Zahir Raihan auditorium premises after parading different streets of the campus.