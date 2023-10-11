Video
It's a sigh of relief as rivers' water levels fall

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
It's a big sigh of relief that rivers' water levels in Bangladesh are receding, significantly reducing the risk of flooding, as stated by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Water Development Board.

Almost all rivers in the northeast, except Surma and Kushiyara, are experiencing lower water levels for the next 24 hours. Major rivers like Brahmaputra and Jamuna are also receding, with further reductions expected in Jamuna's level, while Brahmaputra remains stable. Ganges River levels have slightly risen, but Padma River levels are decreasing, a trend likely to continue for the next 48 hours.
This decrease in water levels is a welcome relief for flood-prone areas and a positive development during the monsoon season. Kudos to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre and the Water Development Board for their diligent work in keeping the public informed and contributing to disaster management.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University




