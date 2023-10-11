Mega projects galore







This is the proof and symbol of the country's unparalleled and unprecedented progress and prosperity as Bangladesh has been hurtling into the fourth industrial revolution with the aim of being a developed nation by 2041.



Before the inauguration of the Dhaka-Bhanga railway line, Prime Minister opened a number of other mammoth projects in recent months in line of her government's commitment to transforming the country's communication, transport and power infrastructure into modern economic sectors.

A revolution has taken place in our power sector when Bangladesh has entered the comity of nations of the nuclear club as a 33rd member for the peaceful use of nuclear energy. This historic moment came when Bangladesh formally received the first batch of nuclear fuel from Russia for its Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) last week.



Last week also saw a significant breakthrough in our aviation sector when the third terminal added to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport aimed at positioning Bangladesh as an international aviation hub.



Early last month, the much-awaited 11.5-km Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport-Farmgate section was opened for traffic that is expected to significantly reduce the city's traffic congestion. This was preceded by the opening of the metro rail service from Uttara to Agargaon in last December and its Agargaon to Motijheel part will be opened in October 29.



In addition, there are a number of monumental projects have been nearing completion. Among them, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first and longest underwater road tunnel in South Asia, is prominent and it is expected to be ready for traffic soon.



Other mega-projects which are progressing fast include Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail link, Matarbari 1200MW coal-fired power plant, the Payra deep sea port, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Railway Bridge on the river Jamuna-just to name a few and the government has focused on these projects for their timely completion.



What is worrying and important for the country is that maintaining sustainable development with the execution of mega projects has not been easy for the government. There have been challenges and conspiracies from both inside and outside of the country to stymie our development march. For instance, our government had faced serious challenges in regard with our Padma Bridge construction when World Bank refused to fund it had committed on some false and fabricated allegations.



We pin hopes on our present government for the country's sustainable development. But people from all strata have a role to play by extending their support to the government and, we are hopeful that it will be reflected in the upcoming national election.



