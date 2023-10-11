US applies double standard in dealing with Palestine issue







This tripartite disagreement and conflict is one of the top reasons behind the conflict in the Middle East. Although the divided Arab world and the partisan United States are particularly to blame for this, observers believe that Israel's brutal and inhuman treatment of the Palestinian people for centuries is the root cause of the problems in the Middle East.



On the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, UN Resolution No. 181 was unanimously adopted, stating that the British Mandate of Palestine would be divided into two equal parts of 20,770 square kilometers to form two independent states: Israel and Palestine.

Although the state of Israel was established in 1948 with the covert support of the British authorities, the state of Palestine has not yet been formed. Rather, after the establishment of the Jewish state, in the face of the genocide of the Jews, millions of Palestinians flee their homes and become refugees in neighboring Arab countries every year. And in this way, over the years, Israel has been carrying out brutal killings on the Palestinian people for 70 years, regardless of peace policies, reconciliation proposals, and protests from the whole world.



After the signing of the Camp David Agreement between Egypt and Israel in 1978, the United Nations again passed Resolution No. 446. It stated that Israel would leave the 1967-occupied territories and stop Jewish resettlement in the West Bank. But Israel does not accept any of these conditions. In this way, Israel has disobeyed most of the international and UN resolutions. And has repeatedly declared publicly not to accept.



The country that can directly influence Israel on the Palestinian issue is the United States. These two countries are bound by a strategic alliance. Even if the governments of these two countries change, there will be no change in strategic ties. The United States often favors Israel's interests. Former US President Jimmy Carter and former Defense Secretary Bob Gates said that the anti-American sentiment among Muslims around the world is behind US Middle East policy. Former Russian President Medvedev said that the United States is responsible for the conflict between Israel and Palestine.



May 14, 2018 was another sad day in the bloody history of Palestinians. Former US President Donald Trump broke the United Nations two-state agreement and announced controversial Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. And that day, Gaza turned into a bloody wasteland. According to Palestinian officials, Israeli forces killed 58 people in Gaza that day. About three thousand more were injured.



The US gives Israel $4 billion in military and financial aid each year. America's keen interest in the Middle East is not just for strategic reasons; it is also recognized as the lifeline of the US economy. A large part of the economic prosperity of the United States is tied to the oil resources of the Middle East. For this reason, the United States never wants a power hostile to the United States to raise its head in the Middle East, to have this area under the control of another power, or to disrupt the free flow of Middle Eastern energy in any way.



Recently, the Palestinian independence armed group Hamas has been involved in a bloody conflict with Israel. Thousands of people have already lost their lives in counter-attacks. Hamas spokesman Khaled Kadomi told the media that Palestinians have been subjected to extreme brutality for decades. More than two hundred Palestinians have been victims of Israeli brutality this year.



On the other hand, recently, Israeli officials repeatedly entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque and destroyed its sanctity, and the Israeli blockade of Gaza has been going on for 16 years. This has limited the income of Palestinians. Frustrated and enraged by the economic crisis, including food, Hamas launched the attack on Israel, which is believed to be the biggest ever. This is the first time in 75 years that Palestinian fighters have crossed the Green Line.



The United States has taken a firm stand for Israel on this issue, as always. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that US warship USS Gerald R. Ford, a missile cruiser, and four missile destroyers are going to help Israel. (BBC).



Sadly, this aggressive, murderous Israel is supported by many Western countries, including the United States and the European Union. Western countries, including the United States, closed their eyes and condemned the attack by Hamas. Hamas did not feel the need to consider why, in what context, it was forced to attack. The West has always condemned Palestinian counterattacks as illegitimate and encouraged and empowered Israel's right to self-defense, supporting Israeli attacks and killings. The question is, is the right to self-defense only for Israel or Jews, not for Muslims or Palestinians? The United States and its allies have been following a dual policy for years on issues of self-defense, human rights, etc.



The writer is a Student, Department of International Relations, University of Chittagong



