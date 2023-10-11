

A university sans session jams



Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), covering a vast campus adorned with the shade of around 36,000 trees of various species, is one of the biggest universities in the northern part of Bangladesh. The natural environment and picturesque surroundings make it a delightful place to study. The university maintains a high standard of academic excellence, and here students have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of extracurricular activities along with their studies. The campus atmosphere is vibrant and inclusive, with a diverse student population from different districts and backgrounds.



Having overcome various obstacles and challenges, the university has now completed 15 years of its journey. Its students have not only enriched themselves through culture and intellectual discourse but have also represented the youth of the region in national and international arenas, contributing to local development efforts.

The university's mission is to produce competent human resources capable of leading in various sectors through enriched education and research. It aims to disseminate contemporary knowledge through written, oral, and electronic means, striving for excellence in modern practical technology.

The history of BRUR dates back to the people's longstanding demand for a university in the northern region. In 2008, following a movement, the university was established on October 12th, initially named 'Rangpur University.' It was later renamed 'Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur' in honor of Begum Rokeya. The academic program commenced at the Teachers' Training College as a temporary campus, with the inauguration taking place on April 4, 2009.



The permanent campus, spanning 75 acres near Rangpur city's entrance, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on January 8, 2011. By 2012, the university had established 21 departments under six faculties, with one more department added in 2021. Currently, it comprises six faculties, 22 departments, three residential halls, a mosque, a library, an administrative building, a medical center, the under-construction Sheikh Hasina Girls' Hall, and the Dr. Wazed Research and Training Institute.



Despite having 186 teachers and nearly ten thousand students, the permanent campus initially lacked trees and shaded sitting areas. However, with the collective efforts of students, employees, and teachers, nearly 36,000 trees of approximately 40 species were planted, transforming the campus into a lush green wonderland. The campus also features significant establishments such as a monument to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an Independence Monument, and a temporary Shaheed Minar. The campus is a hub of cultural organizations and debate forums, fostering a vibrant cultural and intellectual atmosphere. The university has made remarkable strides in infrastructure development, including the construction of a modern exam center. Since its inception, BRUR has had several vice chancellors, each with their own unique challenges and contributions. The current vice chancellor, Professor Dr. Hasibur Rashid, has been instrumental in overcoming session jams and maintaining a peaceful and conducive academic environment.



Transportation services, including buses and microbuses, are available for students, teachers, and staff, ensuring convenient commutes. The university also prioritizes sports and physical education, hosting tournaments and competitions to promote student participation. The university's medical center, established in 2009, has consistently provided healthcare services to students, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the well-being of the university community.



The central library serves as a hub for knowledge sharing and offers a wide range of research and job-related resources. It includes dedicated sections for e-books, job resources, Bangladeshi history, and the Liberation War. The library's comfortable and air-conditioned reading rooms have made it increasingly popular among students.



After taking charge, current Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. MD. Hasibur Rashid has taken significant steps to address academic challenges and eliminate session jams at the university. The university's students aspire to contribute to their country's development after completing their higher education here, and as it celebrates its 16th year, it continues to shine as a beacon of higher education and research in all directions.



The writer is Lecturer, Department of Public Administration, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur



