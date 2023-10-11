We pin hopes on RNPP for secure and safe energy







Bangladesh has witnessed a watershed moment with the inauguration of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). The first ever Nuclear Power Plant of the country received the nuclear fuel to produce electricity at a function at its site as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually joined it. With a considerable impact on the nation's energy sector and socioeconomic landscape, the RNPP has become a symbol of national development and energy security.



The RNPP is Bangladesh's largest project, representing a major step towards becoming the 33rd country in the world and third in South Asia to use nuclear power. As the nation takes its place among nuclear energy-producing countries, it is poised to contribute significantly to its energy needs while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is an additional step in creating a smart Bangladesh, reiterating her commitment to transforming the nation into a "Smart Bangladesh." "We will use nuclear power to protect peace," added the Bangladesh Prime Minister, expressing her firm commitment to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide and to the implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of nuclear weapons.

The development of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) commenced decades ago, signalling a turning point in Bangladesh's pursuit of energy security and sustainable development. A loan agreement signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Russia led to the official start of construction on October 2, 2013. Since then, RNPP has consistently evolved, overcoming obstacles such as international sanctions and stringent safety regulations.With an estimated cost of $13 billion, this project is being executed by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), with Russia providing technical and financial support.According to the project's timeline, the first unit of this colossal 2,400MW nuclear power plant is poised to commence commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024.To maintain the plant's efficiency, approximately one-third of the nuclear fuel in the reactor will need to be replaced every 18 months, emphasizing the importance of a steady supply.



IAEA is also helping Bangladesh to ensure safety, security and the safeguard issues related to the Ruppoor Nuclear Power Plant apart from knowledge and technology transfer in other areas of peaceful uses of the nuclear energy including food security, health and nutrition, and pollution reduction. In the meantime, Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the third time since it joined the 177-nation global organization in 1972. This selection comes as part of the recent election where eleven countries have been newly chosen to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the 2023-2024 term. The election event took place on 28 September, during the plenary session of the 67th IAEA General Conference.Bangladesh will be representing the geographic region of Middle East and South Asia, comprising 15 countries, in the 35-member Board of Governors. The Board of Governors serves as one of the two governing bodies responsible for policy decisions within the IAEA, alongside the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.



The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) will have a significant effect on Bangladesh's economy. Economically, it is anticipated to be a game-changer, considerably contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation. It is estimated that the operation of RNPP will contribute approximately 2% to Bangladesh's GDP. In addition, it will considerably reduce the cost of power generation, providing the nation with a dependable and cost-effective source of electricity. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) has the potential to not only meet Bangladesh's energy requirements but also spur economic growth in various sectors, particularly in the northern region of the country. The power facility will contribute to:



An intermittent and inadequate supply of electricity has been one of the most pressing problems in northern Bangladesh. This scenario will be revolutionised by RNPP's dependable and substantial power supply. According to Dr. Shawkat Akbar, the Project Director of RNPP, experimental power generation from the first unit is anticipated to begin in December 2024, with full-scale power generation commencing in early 2026. This means that the people of northern Bangladesh can anticipate a reliable and continuous supply of electricity, which will not only better their daily lives but also increase industrial productivity.



"Bangladesh's power sector is one of the fastest growing in the South Asian region. For example, generation capacity has almost tripled in the last 10-12 years. And this trend is expected to continue", said Anton Khlopkov, Director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS) and Member of the Advisory Board under the Security Council of the Russian Federation.



Northern economies would benefit greatly from reliable access to power. The uninterrupted power supply will benefit factories, manufacturing facilities, and technology-based businesses, resulting in increased production, technological advancement, and economic growth. Moreover, according to the World Nuclear Association, nuclear power is not only a source of electricity but also a catalyst for the growth of technology and expertise in the country. The technical knowledge and skills developed during RNPP's construction and operation will contribute to the development of the technology sector in Bangladesh.



The construction and operation of RNPP have generated a significant number of regional employment opportunities. Approximately 30,000 people, including 7,000 professionals, are working on the initiative, according to sources. The local economy and livelihoods have benefited from these employment opportunities and hold a greater share of contributing in further employment opportunities. As the plant becomes completely operational, more jobs will be created both directly within the plant and indirectly in support industries and services, thereby enhancing the economic growth of the region.



RNPP is consistent with Bangladesh's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability from an environmental standpoint. As a nuclear power plant, it will generate electricity with minimal greenhouse gas emissions, making it a crucial instrument for attaining the nation's carbon reduction goals. RNPP will play a pivotal role in reducing Bangladesh's reliance on fossil fuels, which are a significant contributor to air pollution and climate change, by generating 2,400 MW of electricity daily at full capacity.Consequently, RNPP is an essential step towards a clearer, greener, and more sustainable energy future for Bangladesh, with far-reaching implications for the environment and global efforts to combat climate change.



The successful operation of this nuclear plant will underscore the commitment of Bangladesh to responsible and secure nuclear energy utilization. With this significant milestone, Bangladesh is forging ahead into a brighter and more sustainable energy landscape, promising a better future for its citizens and the environment.



The writer is a Political analyst and Freelance Columnist



