Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

We pin hopes on RNPP for secure and safe energy

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Ranajit Mazumder

"Bangladesh's power sector is one of the fastest growing in the South Asian region. For example, generation capacity has almost tripled in the last 10-12 years. And this trend is expected to continue"

Bangladesh has witnessed a watershed moment with the inauguration of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). The first ever Nuclear Power Plant of the country received the nuclear fuel to produce electricity at a function at its site as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually joined it. With a considerable impact on the nation's energy sector and socioeconomic landscape, the RNPP has become a symbol of national development and energy security.

The RNPP is Bangladesh's largest project, representing a major step towards becoming the 33rd country in the world and third in South Asia to use nuclear power. As the nation takes its place among nuclear energy-producing countries, it is poised to contribute significantly to its energy needs while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is an additional step in creating a smart Bangladesh, reiterating her commitment to transforming the nation into a "Smart Bangladesh." "We will use nuclear power to protect peace," added the Bangladesh Prime Minister, expressing her firm commitment to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide and to the implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of nuclear weapons.

The development of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) commenced decades ago, signalling a turning point in Bangladesh's pursuit of energy security and sustainable development. A loan agreement signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Russia led to the official start of construction on October 2, 2013. Since then, RNPP has consistently evolved, overcoming obstacles such as international sanctions and stringent safety regulations.With an estimated cost of $13 billion, this project is being executed by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), with Russia providing technical and financial support.According to the project's timeline, the first unit of this colossal 2,400MW nuclear power plant is poised to commence commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024.To maintain the plant's efficiency, approximately one-third of the nuclear fuel in the reactor will need to be replaced every 18 months, emphasizing the importance of a steady supply.

IAEA is also helping Bangladesh to ensure safety, security and the safeguard issues related to the Ruppoor Nuclear Power Plant apart from knowledge and technology transfer in other areas of peaceful uses of the nuclear energy including food security, health and nutrition, and pollution reduction. In the meantime, Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the third time since it joined the 177-nation global organization in 1972. This selection comes as part of the recent election where eleven countries have been newly chosen to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the 2023-2024 term. The election event took place on 28 September, during the plenary session of the 67th IAEA General Conference.Bangladesh will be representing the geographic region of Middle East and South Asia, comprising 15 countries, in the 35-member Board of Governors. The Board of Governors serves as one of the two governing bodies responsible for policy decisions within the IAEA, alongside the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) will have a significant effect on Bangladesh's economy. Economically, it is anticipated to be a game-changer, considerably contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation. It is estimated that the operation of RNPP will contribute approximately 2% to Bangladesh's GDP. In addition, it will considerably reduce the cost of power generation, providing the nation with a dependable and cost-effective source of electricity. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) has the potential to not only meet Bangladesh's energy requirements but also spur economic growth in various sectors, particularly in the northern region of the country. The power facility will contribute to:

An intermittent and inadequate supply of electricity has been one of the most pressing problems in northern Bangladesh. This scenario will be revolutionised by RNPP's dependable and substantial power supply. According to Dr. Shawkat Akbar, the Project Director of RNPP, experimental power generation from the first unit is anticipated to begin in December 2024, with full-scale power generation commencing in early 2026. This means that the people of northern Bangladesh can anticipate a reliable and continuous supply of electricity, which will not only better their daily lives but also increase industrial productivity.

"Bangladesh's power sector is one of the fastest growing in the South Asian region. For example, generation capacity has almost tripled in the last 10-12 years. And this trend is expected to continue", said Anton Khlopkov, Director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS) and Member of the Advisory Board under the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Northern economies would benefit greatly from reliable access to power. The uninterrupted power supply will benefit factories, manufacturing facilities, and technology-based businesses, resulting in increased production, technological advancement, and economic growth. Moreover, according to the World Nuclear Association, nuclear power is not only a source of electricity but also a catalyst for the growth of technology and expertise in the country. The technical knowledge and skills developed during RNPP's construction and operation will contribute to the development of the technology sector in Bangladesh.

The construction and operation of RNPP have generated a significant number of regional employment opportunities. Approximately 30,000 people, including 7,000 professionals, are working on the initiative, according to sources. The local economy and livelihoods have benefited from these employment opportunities and hold a greater share of contributing in further employment opportunities. As the plant becomes completely operational, more jobs will be created both directly within the plant and indirectly in support industries and services, thereby enhancing the economic growth of the region.

RNPP is consistent with Bangladesh's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability from an environmental standpoint. As a nuclear power plant, it will generate electricity with minimal greenhouse gas emissions, making it a crucial instrument for attaining the nation's carbon reduction goals. RNPP will play a pivotal role in reducing Bangladesh's reliance on fossil fuels, which are a significant contributor to air pollution and climate change, by generating 2,400 MW of electricity daily at full capacity.Consequently, RNPP is an essential step towards a clearer, greener, and more sustainable energy future for Bangladesh, with far-reaching implications for the environment and global efforts to combat climate change.

The successful operation of this nuclear plant will underscore the commitment of Bangladesh to responsible and secure nuclear energy utilization. With this significant milestone, Bangladesh is forging ahead into a brighter and more sustainable energy landscape, promising a better future for its citizens and the environment.

The writer is a Political analyst and Freelance Columnist



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


What is Iran’s role in Hamas attacks on Israel?
US applies double standard in dealing with Palestine issue
A university sans session jams
Our education systems should be based on research
We pin hopes on RNPP for secure and safe energy
Plastic pollution plaguing the Bay of Bengal
Leprosy a major cause of mental health problem  
We should concentrate on our children’s mental health


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as laguna overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft