Two to die, 10 get life term in murder, drugs cases





MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced capital punishment to convicted two youths of killing a motorcyclist.

The verdict was given by Madaripur Additional District and Sessions Judge First Court Lailatul Ferdaus.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000. The accused were absconding at the time of announcing the verdict.

This information was confirmed by Public Prosecutor Md Siddiqur Rahman Singh.

On December 31, 2014, Borhan Matubbar, 18, son of Rabiul Matubbar of Purba Rasti Village at Rasti Union in the Sadar Upazila, went out with his motorcycle for fare ride. But he went missing. On January 1, a missing diary was registered with Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On January 2, Sajib Bepari and Mithun Khan were arrested along with Borhan's motorcycle from Tala PS in Satkhira District.

Following the confession by the accused, Madaripur PS police recovered Borhan's dead body on January 3, 2015 from the area adjacent to Kalikapur High School in Madaripur near the Arial Khan River. On the same day, the deceased's father Rabwil Matubbar filed a murder case against Sajib Bepari and Mithun Khan.

On July 10 of that year, Sub-Inspector Barek Karim Khan of the Sadar PS after thoroughly investigation submitted a chargesheet against three including one Lablu Kazi.

The verdict was delivered after taking testimony of 13 witnesses in the case.

In the verdict, Sajib Bepari and Mithun Khan were sentenced to death. But Lablu Kazi was acquitted as allegation brought against him was not proved beyond the reasonable doubt.

Deceased father Rabiul Matubbar said, "I am happy that those who brutally killed my son have been sentenced to hanging. I humbly request the government to implement the judgment quickly."

KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment for killing a farmer in Daulatpur Upazila in 2012.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Abir Parvez handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year of rigorous imprisonment.

The condemned convicts are: Publication and Publicity Secretary of JASAD Karshed Alam, son of late Azgar Ali, and his brother Hamidul Islam; and Russell, son of Asadul Islam, residents of Laxmipur Village in Daulatpur Upazila.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Anup Kumar Nandi confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the accused hacked Shahajul, a farmer of Laxmipur Village, on August 15, 2012. Later on, Shahajul succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

A murder case was filed with Daulatpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

CHANDPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced five people including a woman and her son to life-term imprisonment on the charge of killing an elderly man in Faridganj Upazila in 2013.

Chandpur Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Mohsinul Haque handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Mostafa, 25, Milon Hossain, 23, Saddam Hossain, 27, Bilkis Begum, 40, and her son Ripon Hossain, 24.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.

PP of the court Ranjit Roy confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Bilkis along with the other convicts beat her neighbour Mobarak Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Rajapur Village, and his wife Nilufa Begum with lethal weapons on March 8, 2013 as Mobarak forbade Bilkis from building illegal affair with random people calling to her house.

They left Mobarak and his wife critically injured. Mobarak then succumbed to his injuries on April 3 while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The deceased's son Zillur Rahman filed a murder case with Faridganj PS accusing the five.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the five after investigation.

Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Two of the convicts Milon and Ripon remained absconding during the prosecution.

NATORE: A court in the district sentenced two persons including a woman to life-term imprisonment in a drugs case.

Natore Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Sharif Uddin handed down the verdict on Thursday in presence of the convicts.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

The condemned convicts are: Masud Rana, 45, and Fatema Akhter, 34.



According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Natore Camp arrested the duo along with 210 grams of heroin from Chalkboiddanathpur area in the district town on January 21, 2023.



Later on, the RAB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Natore Sadar PS in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Two youths get death sentence and 10 people life-term imprisonment in different murder and drugs cases in four districts- Madaripur, Kushtia, Chandpur, and Natore.MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced capital punishment to convicted two youths of killing a motorcyclist.The verdict was given by Madaripur Additional District and Sessions Judge First Court Lailatul Ferdaus.The court also fined them Tk 50,000. The accused were absconding at the time of announcing the verdict.This information was confirmed by Public Prosecutor Md Siddiqur Rahman Singh.Convicted youths are Sajib Bepari, 29, son of Awali Bepari and Mithun Khan,33) son of Abdul Khan of Panchkhola Village under Panchkhola Union in Madaripur Sadar Upazila.On December 31, 2014, Borhan Matubbar, 18, son of Rabiul Matubbar of Purba Rasti Village at Rasti Union in the Sadar Upazila, went out with his motorcycle for fare ride. But he went missing. On January 1, a missing diary was registered with Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.On January 2, Sajib Bepari and Mithun Khan were arrested along with Borhan's motorcycle from Tala PS in Satkhira District.Following the confession by the accused, Madaripur PS police recovered Borhan's dead body on January 3, 2015 from the area adjacent to Kalikapur High School in Madaripur near the Arial Khan River. On the same day, the deceased's father Rabwil Matubbar filed a murder case against Sajib Bepari and Mithun Khan.On July 10 of that year, Sub-Inspector Barek Karim Khan of the Sadar PS after thoroughly investigation submitted a chargesheet against three including one Lablu Kazi.The verdict was delivered after taking testimony of 13 witnesses in the case.In the verdict, Sajib Bepari and Mithun Khan were sentenced to death. But Lablu Kazi was acquitted as allegation brought against him was not proved beyond the reasonable doubt.Deceased father Rabiul Matubbar said, "I am happy that those who brutally killed my son have been sentenced to hanging. I humbly request the government to implement the judgment quickly."KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment for killing a farmer in Daulatpur Upazila in 2012.Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Abir Parvez handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year of rigorous imprisonment.The condemned convicts are: Publication and Publicity Secretary of JASAD Karshed Alam, son of late Azgar Ali, and his brother Hamidul Islam; and Russell, son of Asadul Islam, residents of Laxmipur Village in Daulatpur Upazila.Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Anup Kumar Nandi confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, the accused hacked Shahajul, a farmer of Laxmipur Village, on August 15, 2012. Later on, Shahajul succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment.A murder case was filed with Daulatpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.CHANDPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced five people including a woman and her son to life-term imprisonment on the charge of killing an elderly man in Faridganj Upazila in 2013.Chandpur Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Mohsinul Haque handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convicts are: Mostafa, 25, Milon Hossain, 23, Saddam Hossain, 27, Bilkis Begum, 40, and her son Ripon Hossain, 24.The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.PP of the court Ranjit Roy confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Bilkis along with the other convicts beat her neighbour Mobarak Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Rajapur Village, and his wife Nilufa Begum with lethal weapons on March 8, 2013 as Mobarak forbade Bilkis from building illegal affair with random people calling to her house.They left Mobarak and his wife critically injured. Mobarak then succumbed to his injuries on April 3 while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.The deceased's son Zillur Rahman filed a murder case with Faridganj PS accusing the five.Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the five after investigation.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Two of the convicts Milon and Ripon remained absconding during the prosecution.NATORE: A court in the district sentenced two persons including a woman to life-term imprisonment in a drugs case.Natore Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Sharif Uddin handed down the verdict on Thursday in presence of the convicts.The court also fined them Tk 20,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.The condemned convicts are: Masud Rana, 45, and Fatema Akhter, 34.According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Natore Camp arrested the duo along with 210 grams of heroin from Chalkboiddanathpur area in the district town on January 21, 2023.Later on, the RAB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Natore Sadar PS in this regard.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.