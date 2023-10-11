Case filed against govt employee over  swindling money in Khulna







Assistant Director of integrated district ACC office-Khulna Tarun Kanti Ghosh filed the case as a complainant against M Sohel Arman, office secretary of the Khulna DC office, now suspended, on charge of swindling the government money.



Arman, son of Abul Fazal of Krisnanagar Union in Batiaghata Upazila in Khulna, joined the estate section of the DC office on deputation from Moheswari Union land office in Koyra Upazila in the last year. The case was filed under 1947 anti-corruption act on Monday, Assistant Director Tarun Kanti Ghosh confirmed the news.

According to the case, Sohel Arman embezzled Tk 7 lakh of Sayedpur Trust Estate through issuing six cheques of NRBC Bank Plc in Khulna branch by fake signature of incumbent DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin.



Later on, he made another embezzlement of Tk 8 lakh from the bank through issuing five cheques by fake signature of Sifat Md Ishtiaq Bhuiyan, Additional DC (Revenue).



He also embezzled Tk 25 lakh from Tk 75 lakh FDR of the Sayedpur Trust Estate after issuing false application and fake signature of the DC.



The embezzlement of the government money was disclosed recently when Abdus Shakur, treasurer of Sayedpur Trust Estate, cross-checked the registrar and bank statement.



KHULNA, Oct 10: Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed a case against an office assistant of the deputy commissioner (DC) office on charge of swindling government money of Tk 40 lakh.Assistant Director of integrated district ACC office-Khulna Tarun Kanti Ghosh filed the case as a complainant against M Sohel Arman, office secretary of the Khulna DC office, now suspended, on charge of swindling the government money.Arman, son of Abul Fazal of Krisnanagar Union in Batiaghata Upazila in Khulna, joined the estate section of the DC office on deputation from Moheswari Union land office in Koyra Upazila in the last year. The case was filed under 1947 anti-corruption act on Monday, Assistant Director Tarun Kanti Ghosh confirmed the news.According to the case, Sohel Arman embezzled Tk 7 lakh of Sayedpur Trust Estate through issuing six cheques of NRBC Bank Plc in Khulna branch by fake signature of incumbent DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin.Later on, he made another embezzlement of Tk 8 lakh from the bank through issuing five cheques by fake signature of Sifat Md Ishtiaq Bhuiyan, Additional DC (Revenue).He also embezzled Tk 25 lakh from Tk 75 lakh FDR of the Sayedpur Trust Estate after issuing false application and fake signature of the DC.The embezzlement of the government money was disclosed recently when Abdus Shakur, treasurer of Sayedpur Trust Estate, cross-checked the registrar and bank statement.