3 clinics fined in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Oct 10: A mobile court fined three private clinics and diagnostic centres in Mathbaria Upazila of the district recently on charge of different irregularities.Each of these clinics was fined Tk 5,000.Alamin Diagnostic Centre was fined for keeping fishes in the freeze with medicines, Jamuna Diagnostic Centre for not renewing licence and Lab Aid Diagnostic for having no licence. Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Hasant Yousuf Zaki confirmed the matter. The drive will continue in future, the CS added.