NGO official killed in road mishap





GAIBANDHA, Oct 10: An NGO official was killed and his co-rider injured in a road accident at Raza Virat Bazar area under Gobindaganj Upazila on Monday.



The victim is identified as Abdul Mannan, senior manager of Gobindaganj Local Office of Jatiya Kalyan Sangstha and son of Rafiqul Islam, at Ron Bagha Village under Nandigram Upazila of Bogura District. Motorcyclist Mannan and his co-rider were going to Raza Virat area in the afternoon for official work. When they reached Raza Virat Bazar area, they collided head on with sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction. They were sent to Upazila Health Complex where the attending doctor declared the motorcyclist dead.

