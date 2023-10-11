Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Upstream tide damages 300 fish farms at Bhaluka

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Md Asaduzzaman Sumon

Upstream tide damages 300 fish farms at Bhaluka

Upstream tide damages 300 fish farms at Bhaluka

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Oct 10: Over 300 fish farms were washed away due to upstream tide in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.
The tide appeared because of heavy rainfall for the last several days in the upazila.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries-Bhaluka, low-lying areas in different villages of the upazila were flooded. The fisheries damages have primarily been estimated at about Tk 50 crore.
During a visit on Sunday to Bairpathar Village at Birunia Union, a number of victim fish growers said, they have been all lost.

Tozammel Haq Sumon and Abdus Samad said, they took lease of 50-acre land in the Monapathar Beel from 62 farmers at an annual rent of Tk 22.50 lakh for a 14-year term.

Over the last five/six years, they were seeing face of profits. But the dam of their farm got broken on Friday night, after being hit by the tide. Fishes including pangas, ruhi, carp and mrigel worth about Tk 10 crore were floated away.

"We have been all lost. We purchased feed of Tk 4 crore in credit from Biswas Fish Feed Company. The due was supposed to be paid after sales of fishes. Now how will we pay the due?" they added.

Submergence of fish farms was reported in Birunia, Medila, Ashka, Rajoi, Hobirbari, Goari, Paanibhanda, Panchgaon, Sotenga, Rangchapra, and Kathali areas.

A fish farmer in the Bhulaka Municipality area Nurul Islam said, fishes of about Tk  30,000 got floated  away from his 20-acre farm.

Alamin, Muktar Ali, Ayub Ali, Ramzan Ali and others of Kongsherkul Village reported fish floating from their fisheries.
 
Victim fish farmers demanded incentives for sustaining their damage.

Bhaluka Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Saidur Rahman said, about 2,000 tonnes of fishes were washed away from more than 300 farms on 800 ha land in different villages in the upazila. The economic damages have been estimated at about Tk 50 crore, he added.

He further said, he inspected damaged fisheries in different villages on Friday morning.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two to die, 10 get life term in murder, drugs cases
Case filed against govt employee over  swindling money in Khulna
No Hilsa found at Payra River in Barguna
3 clinics fined in Pirojpur
NGO official killed in road mishap
Upstream tide damages 300 fish farms at Bhaluka
Eight people including two women, schoolboy murdered in seven districts
Cabbage growers in Meherpur deceived with adulterated seed


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as laguna overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft