Eight people including two women, schoolboy murdered in seven districts





CHATTOGRAM: A local leader of Juba League was reportedly shot to death by miscreants in Rangunia Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Manjur Hossain, 35, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Rangunia Sadar Union in the upazila. He was the former publicity secretary of Rangunia Union Unit of Juba League.

According to police sources, Manjur and one of his friends were talking in Santiniketan area in the evening. At that time, a group of miscreants came to the scene opened fire on him, leaving the the Juba League man critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Rangunia Police Station (PS) Inspector Khan Nurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify and arrest the miscreants.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the police official added.

LAXMIPUR: A man was beaten to death reportedly by his rivals over a land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nur Nabi Bakul, a resident of Ali Raja Patwari Bari in area.

Quoting the relatives of the deceased, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lakshmipur Sadar PS Mosleh Uddin said Bakul had a longstanding land dispute with one Abdur Rauf and his family.

Abdur Rauf, Ashraf Islam Babul and Zafar Ahmed Palash Gongra went to remove betel nut from the Bakul's property in the morning in Mahadevpur area of Dalal Bazar Union of Sadar Upazila.

When Bakul obstructed them, both sides got into an argument and at one stage, Bakul was beaten by a stick, which left him critically injured. Locals rescued Bakul and took him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The official further said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Legal action is under process in connection with the incident, the OC added.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A schoolboy was murdered by auto-rickshaw snatchers in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Didarul Islam alias Mahfuz, 18, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Chakgoash area in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Takinagar Ideal School and College.

It was known that besides study, he often used to run easy-bike to bear the family cost. However, on Wednesday night, he went out of the house along with the auto-rickshaw, but did not return.

Later on, he was found lying in a mango orchard in Debnagar Christian Para under Jamnagar Union of the upazila on Thursday morning in a critical condition. Locals rescued him and took to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its head and ears.

Police assumed that miscreants might have killed him before snatching his auto-rickshaw.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Bagatipara Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

KHULNA: A young man was reportedly shot to death by miscreants in Sonadanga PS area of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Emon Sheikh, son of Sanwar Hossain. He was a painter by profession and used to live in a rented house in Gobarchaka Nabinagar area of the city.

According to local sources, Emon was standing in front of Mohammad Kha area of Talukdar Lane at around 7 pm. Suddenly, a group of unidentified miscreants in five to six motorbikes opened fire on Emon, leaving him seriously injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 8 pm.

Sonadanga PS OC Momtazul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

NARAYANGANJ: A housewife was chopped to death by her neighbour in the district on Wednesday over trivial matter.

The incident took place in Nabiganj Shantirbag area under Bandar PS in the evening.

Deceased Sabina Akhter Panna, 28, wife of Md Rajib Mia of the area.

Local sources said Panna and her neighbour Abdur Rahman were locked into an altercation over a trivial matter in the evening. At one stage of the altercation, Abdur Rahman hit her on the head with a sharp weapon, which left the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Accused Abdur Rahman went into hiding soon after the incident.



Sub-Inspector of Bandar PS Samad Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal action would be taken in this regard.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly woman was killed by her mentally-imbalanced grandson in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Omarpur area under Nandigram Municipality in the evening.



Deceased Joriam Bibi, 70, wife of late Ukil Pramanik, was a resident of Omarpur Village.



The accused is Mahir Uddin, 25, son of Doyal Mohammad Ali of the area.



Local Ward Councillor Akram Hossain said both Joriam Bibi and Mahir Uddin were mentally-imbalanced. They were chained in a room of the house.



Mahir Uddin strangled his grandmother at that room in the evening and fled the scene.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have detained Mahir Uddin.



Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Two local leaders of Myanmar's Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) were reportedly hacked to death in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.



The incidents took place at Balukhali Rohingya Camp under the upazila in three days.



The deceased were identified as Chakmaiya alias Yusuf, a commander of ARSA group, a resident of Camp No. 9, and Md Arafat Hossain, a leader of RSO group, of Camp No. 15.



Quoting locals, APBN-14 Commander Mohammad Iqbal said a clash broke out on October 2 between the members of ARSA and RSO group over establishing supremacy in Camp No. 8. At that time, Yusuf sustained bullet wounds and then he was slaughtered by the RSO members.



After hearing the news, ARSA members got enraged and locked into a clash with the RSO members again at around 6 am in D4 and D13 blocks of Camp No. 15. At one stage of the fight, ARSA members picked up Md Arafat and slaughtered him on the road of D/4 block, said Amir Jafor, commander of APBN-8.



