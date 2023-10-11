Video
Home Countryside

Cabbage growers in Meherpur deceived with adulterated seed

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Oct 10: Cabbage growers in the district cultivated advance species of cabbage expecting profit. But now they are counting losses for adulterated seeds.

Over 100 growers of different villages in Meherpur have been deceived due to these adulterated seeds. At present they are uprooting the sprouted cabbage plants from their farms.  
 
Growers complained, JBT seeds of Rajasan variety are only growing plants but no cabbage is seen. Cabbages of other seeds are already selling at Tk 1 lakh to 1.20 per bigha.

According to them, their total loss will stand at Tk 1 crore. These bad seed supplier Anwarul has gone missing.
   
Growers of Bandar, Baman Para, and Chakshyamnagar villages in Meherpur Sadar Upazila and some other villages took these seeds following publicity by dealer Anarul Islam.  

A visit found only curled and rotted leaves in different fields.

Grower Anich Uddin said, "I have been cultivating cabbage for a long time. This  year, Anwarul started publicity about Rajashan variety. Then many of us collected seeds from him. But after one month and five days, we saw only leaves, not cabbages. Anwarul was informed about this. But no action is being taken. We are at a great loss. We need compensation to overcome our losses."

Another Najer Ali said, "I took  seeds from him. But even after 37 days, I can't see any form of leaf binding. I cultivated this variety on three-bigha land at over Tk  60,000  taking loan. If cabbages don't yield, how will I stand?   He burst into tears.

When asked, Anwarul Islam said, actually, he is a fertiliser and pesticide trader; he  collected these seeds from Sumona Seed Store in Meherpur Boro Bazar. He tried to contact Sumona Seed Store, but no fruitful result received.

 Sumona Seed Store Owner Sumon denied the charge. He said, he does not know farmers who complained against him.

Sadar Upazila Agricultural Officer Alamgir Hossain confirmed this matter. Growers have been asked to submit a  written complaint, he added.

If a complaint is received, legal action will be taken against the seed traders, the official maintained.



