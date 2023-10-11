29 killed in army strike on camp for displaced in Myanmar: Rebels





Myanmar's junta has been accused of carrying out multiple bloody attacks on civilian targets as it struggles to quell resistance to its 2021 coup.

The latest attack happened around 11:30 pm on Monday (1700 GMT), Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) told AFP.

"We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded," he said, adding they were investigating what kind of strike had hit the camp.

"We did not hear any aircraft," he noted, saying they were looking into whether the military had used a drone to target the camp near the town of Laiza, on the Chinese border. �AFP

