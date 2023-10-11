Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Germany opens probe into Hamas attack on Israel: Prosecutors

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

FRANKFURT, Oct 10: German federal prosecutors announced Tuesday a probe into Hamas on suspicion of kidnap and murder of German citizens following the militant group's weekend assault on Israel.
Prosecutors "have opened an investigation against unidentified members of the radical Palestinian Islamist organisation Hamas," a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor's office told AFP.
The probe is over suspicions "of belonging to a foreign terrorist group, hostage-taking and murder", she said.
Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during the attack by Hamas.
A foreign ministry source in Berlin earlier said that several Germans who are also Israeli nationals were among those kidnapped by Hamas militants, without giving an exact number.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin was working "intensively" with Israel to learn the fate of German citizens among the hostages, "how many people it is and what we can do to secure their freedom".
One German-Israeli woman, 22-year-old Shani Louk, is believed to have been abducted when militants attacked a rave party in the desert near the border with the Gaza Strip, according to her mother.
In a video on broadcaster ARD Tuesday, the mother Ricarda Louk said she had received new information that her daughter was "alive but has a severe head injury and is in critical condition.
"Every minute is critical, and we are asking the German government to act quickly."
Media reports have said a 22-year-old female student from Berlin, who was on holiday in Israel, was killed at a kibbutz close to Gaza.
German authorities have declined to make any comment on cases of Germans killed in the conflict.      �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US says military support to Israel won't hurt Ukraine aid
Khamenei denies involvement in Hamas attack on Israel
Qatar says 'too early' for any Israel-Hamas prisoner talks
29 killed in army strike on camp for displaced in Myanmar: Rebels
Middle East crisis tests limits of China's diplomatic push
Germany opens probe into Hamas attack on Israel: Prosecutors
WHO calls for humanitarian corridor into Gaza Strip
EU suspends development aid payments to Palestinians


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as laguna overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft