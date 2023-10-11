Video
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:02 PM
Sports

Walton-DRU Media Football Tourney rolls today

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Sports Reporter

Walton-DRU Media Football Tourney rolls today

Walton-DRU Media Football Tourney rolls today

With the participation of teams from 50 media houses, the DRU Media Football Tournament 2023 is rolling at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka at 8:30 am today (Wednesday).

Bangladeshi Conglomerate Walton Group, under the banner of Walton Hitech Industries Plc, is sponsoring the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) for the yearly football tournament of the organisation.

Abdus Salam Murshedy, the senior vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will inaugurate the tournament as the chief guest.

In this regard, a press meet held at the DRU Conference room on Tuesday. There, DRU President Mursalin Nomani, General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, Walton Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar and other officials briefed the media about the tournament.

Matches:
Ajkaler Khobor vs Kalbela at 8:30 am
Jugantor vs Khoborer Kagoj at 9:00 am
Protidiner Bangladesh vs Amader Somoy at 9:30 am
Observer vs Vorer Kagoj at 10:00 am
ATN News vs New Age at 10:30 am
Manob Kantha vs Ajker Patrika at 11:00 am
Business Post vs RisingBD at 11:30 am
Naya Diganta vs Amader Arthaniti at 12:00 pm
Sangram vs Khobor Sangjog at 12:30 pm
Bangladesh Post vs RTV at 1:00 pm
Samakal vs Manob Jamin at 1:30 pm




