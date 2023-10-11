LA28 recommends cricket for Olympic inclusion





The organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics recommend cricket for inclusion at the Games, confirmed an official media release of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.



After a two-year process, in which the ICC worked closely with LA28, the list of sports to be added in LA included cricket, which will now be put forward for approval to the IOC.





"Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century," he added.



"I'd like to thank LA28 for their support during the new sport evaluation process over last two years and we look forward to the final decision being taken at the IOC Session, in India, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next week," explained Barclay.



