Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:02 PM
Home Sports

ICC Mens ODI World Cup 2023

Bangladesh concede massive defeat after batting collapse

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh concede massive defeat after batting collapse

Bangladesh concede massive defeat after batting collapse

Bangladesh conceded a 137-run massive defeat against England in the 7th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala on Tuesday after batting fiasco.

Bangladesh won the toss earlier in the morning and eventually invited England to bat first. Englishmen got a very good start as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan started slaughtering Bangladesh bowlers and they posted 115 runs together from 17.5 overs.

 Bairstow however, got out on 52 off 59 with eight boundaries and Joe Root came to create further storm in the middle, who hammered Bangladesh bowlers to pile-up 82 runs from just 68 balls. The English southpaw was brutal to hit eight boundaries and one over boundary while Malan played his career best knock of 140 runs from 107 facings. The stalwart pushed the ball to the fence on eight occasions while sent into the crowd for five times.

England thereby, had reached on 298 for three after 40 overs. Bangladesh bowlers then came back to pick-up six English wickets spending 66 runs from the last 10 overs but it was too late as England build a 364-run skyscraper by this time losing nine wickets.

Sheikh Mahedi hauled four wickets for 71 runs from eight overs, which is his career best bowling figure. His previous best was three for 45 against New Zealand at home last month. Left arm speedster Shoriful Islam claimed three for 75. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed shared the rest.

Chasing 365-run target, Bangladesh lost their opener in the second over as Tanzid Tamim got out just after opening the account and Najmul Hossain Shanto followed him yet before scoring anything. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and in-form Mehidy Miraz returned to the dugout on one and eight runs respectively as Bangladesh had fallen in a serious trouble with 49 for four from 8.3 overs!

Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim tried to repair the damage but not for long as the 72-run 5th wicket stand broke down with the dismissal of Liton on 76 off 66 with seven fours and two sixes. Mushfiqur Rahim picked up his 47th ODI fifty before getting out on 51 while Tawhid Hridoy scored 39 runs. Beside, Taskin Ahmed scored 15 runs, Mahedi Hasan 14, Shoriful Islam 12 and Mustafizur Rahman remained unbeaten on three as Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 from 48.2 overs.

English quick Reece Topley was the main destroyer, who clinched four wickets for 43 runs and Chris Woakes picked up two. Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid shared the rest.

Malan was named the Player of the Match for his sublime knock.

The Tigers will play their next match on October 13 against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.




