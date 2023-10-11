Video
China orders arrest of ex-sports chief accused of bribery: State media

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

BEIJING, OCT 10: China has ordered the arrest of a former top sports official over alleged corruption, state media reported on Tuesday, as Beijing pursues a crackdown on graft in the sector.
The arrest warrant for Du Zhaocai, the former vice head of the General Administration of Sport of China, comes days after he was booted out of the ruling Communist Party. Chinese President Xi Jinping has led a clampdown on official misconduct since coming to power a decade ago. Proponents say the campaign helps to ensure honest governance, but critics say it allows Xi to purge his political rivals.
"China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Du Zhaocai... for suspected bribe-taking," said a report by the state-run Xinhua news agency. "The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision."
A previous Xinhua report on Saturday said Du had "illegally accepted gifts and money" and was "found to have taken advantage of his posts to seek profits for others in business operations and employee recruitment".
In addition to expelling him, the CCP would also "confiscate his illicit gains", according to the report.
Du joins a growing tally of sports figures in China investigated this year for corruption.
That list includes Liu Jun, the head of China's top professional football league, and notable football personalities such as former national coach Li Tie, who has been criminally charged with bribery and other violations.
In June, China's national snooker body issued lifetime bans to two players involved in a match-fixing scandal that sent shockwaves through the sport.    �AFP



