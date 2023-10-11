Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business Desk

Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs

Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs

Bandhu Social Welfare Society (Bandhu) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) came together to award business grants to nine deserving transgender entrepreneurs.

The business grants award ceremony was held at the NHRC conference hall in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.

This initiative underscores their commitment to fostering economic empowerment and inclusive development within the gender-diverse community.

Cynthia Bhuiya, a prominent transgender entrepreneur, inspired grant recipients with her success story. Dr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed, NHRC Chairman, supported diversity as Chief Guest. Dr. Md. Moktar Hossain and Dr. Saima Khan, special guests, emphasized the initiative's importance. Shale Ahmed, Bandhu's Executive Director, chaired the event.

The grant recipients, recognized for their exceptional entrepreneurial drive, include Ariful Islam Alif (Chondrolota), Linnea Shammi and Rafiqul Islam Royal (LR Fashion House), Shova Sarkar (Uttoron Food Corner), Arnob Noyon (Woman's Land Beauty Salon), Tanisha Yeasmin Chaity (Uttoron Beauty Parlor), Mahfuz Alam (Mahfuz Agro Farm), Anwara Islam Rani (Rupantor), AnanyaBanik (Uttoron Beauty Parlor 2), and Arifa Yasmin Mayuri (Shiri Handicrafts).

These grants empower transgender entrepreneurs, fostering economic justice, and inclusivity, and breaking the cycle of discrimination, with Bandhu and NHRC leading the way in building an inclusive society.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs
Salman inaugurates FBCCI Gulshan office
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
Sales of NSC shows up again for funding dev work
India’s Bihar State seeks BD investment in garment sector
BGMEA seeks NBR support amid global economic crisis
Autonemo wins vehicle tracking service license
Transform promoting innovative businesses in Asia, Africa


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as laguna overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft