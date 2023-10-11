

Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs



The business grants award ceremony was held at the NHRC conference hall in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.



This initiative underscores their commitment to fostering economic empowerment and inclusive development within the gender-diverse community.

Cynthia Bhuiya, a prominent transgender entrepreneur, inspired grant recipients with her success story. Dr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed, NHRC Chairman, supported diversity as Chief Guest. Dr. Md. Moktar Hossain and Dr. Saima Khan, special guests, emphasized the initiative's importance. Shale Ahmed, Bandhu's Executive Director, chaired the event.



The grant recipients, recognized for their exceptional entrepreneurial drive, include Ariful Islam Alif (Chondrolota), Linnea Shammi and Rafiqul Islam Royal (LR Fashion House), Shova Sarkar (Uttoron Food Corner), Arnob Noyon (Woman's Land Beauty Salon), Tanisha Yeasmin Chaity (Uttoron Beauty Parlor), Mahfuz Alam (Mahfuz Agro Farm), Anwara Islam Rani (Rupantor), AnanyaBanik (Uttoron Beauty Parlor 2), and Arifa Yasmin Mayuri (Shiri Handicrafts).



