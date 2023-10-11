

Salman inaugurates FBCCI Gulshan office



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the office at Tower of Aakash on Gulshan Avenue in the capital this afternoon.



FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam presided over the opening ceremony, attended among others by FBCCI former presidents Mahbubur Rahman, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mir Nasir Hossain, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Md. Jashim Uddin, and other distinguished guests, says a press release.

While speaking as the chief guest, Salman F Rahman highlighted the significance of this new branch office at Gulshan and lauded the efforts of the current board in taking FBCCI's services to the doorsteps of the businessmen.



Salman said the government always gives special priority to FBCCI's recommendations or proposals. "As we're passing through a difficult time, I'll urge all the entrepreneurs to think out of the box in order to maintain economic growth,"

He also urged the businesses to increase production side by side urged the FBCCI to pay more attention to the CMSMEs.



Mahbubul Alam said that the branch office, located at the Tower of Akash on Gulshan Avenue, is set to facilitate and expedite crucial business interactions for local entrepreneurs, foreign investors, ambassadors of different countries, and other dignitaries.



The FBCCI President said earlier in the past, the FBCCI's activities were concentrated at Motijheel requiring foreign guests and ambassadors to spend a lot of time traveling to attend courtesy calls and bilateral meetings.



The presence of a branch office in Gulshan is expected to accelerate FBCCI's initiatives, making meetings with ambassadors of different countries, foreign investors, and guests more time-efficient and convenient.



Moreover, the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center has commenced operations at Hatkhola in the capital, aiming to establish FBCCI as a 'Centre of Excellence' for the country's business expansion, sustainable industrialization, and the ability to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), he opined.



FBCCI vice presidents Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Dr Jashoda Jibon Deb Nath, Shomi Kaiser, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni), and Md Munir Hossain, along with FBCCI directors, business leaders, and other dignitaries, were present.



