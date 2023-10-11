Stocks rebound on fresh stakes







At the close of the trading , DSE's main index DSEX increased by 17.77 points to 6,247, DSES Shariah index rose by 3.15 points to 1,253 and DS-30 index also increased by 5.62 points to 2,136.



According to DSE data, out of 283 companies traded in the market on this day, the share prices of 124 increased, 18 companies fell and hare prices of 141 companies remain unchanged.

7 crore 63 lakh 44 thousand 794 shares and mutual funds were traded in the market. However, the market transactions decreased to Tk 372.40 crores from Tk 426.10 transaction registered on Tuesday.



The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Union Insurance, Republic Insurance, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Prabhati Insurance, Deshbandhu Polymer, Emerald Oil, Fu-Wang Food, Sonali Ansh Industries and Gemini Sea Food.



Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Eastern Insurance, Paramount Insurance, Khan Brothers PP, United Insurance, Union Insurance, Deshbandhu Polymer, Khulna Printing, Emerald Oil and Republic Insurance. The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Shyampur Sugar, Heidelberg Cement, Renwick Yajnesh, Central Pharma, Apex Spinning, Apex Food, Pubali Bank, Tashrifa Industries, Beach Hatchery and Navana CNG.



At CSE, its main index increased by 19.96 points to 18,490 points. Shares and units of 109 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 52, decreased for 20 and remained unchanged for 37. At the end of the day, Tk 67.65 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares worth Tk 13.63 crore were traded on Tuesday.



