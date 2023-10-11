Sales of NSC shows up again for funding dev work







According to National Saving Department data net sales soared to Tk 3,250 crore in July against Tk 393 crore in the same month in the past year. The net sale was Tk 2,312 crore in August this year against Tk 8 crore in the same month in the past year.

In the past financial year 2022-23, the government had heavily borrowed from the country's banking system, leaving it with no choice but to explore alternative avenues, including the savings tools, for financing its budget deficit.





Banks in recent months have been struggling with liquidity crisis and the increased government bank borrowing exacerbated liquidity stress in the financial sector. Therefore, government may now turn focus to the NSC to raise funds for its development works.



Besides, as people have minimal investment options in the current economic crisis and the fact that the interest rate on savings bonds is higher than that of banks, people may choose savings certificates for better and risk-free investment options, bankers said.



The net NSC sales were Tk 3,295 crore negative in FY23 compared with Tk 19,915.75 crore positive in the previous financial year 2021-22.



The net sales of NSCs witnessed negative growth in the past financial year as the government had chosen to focus on repayment rather than borrowing through these instruments amid the ongoing economic crisis.



A decline in interest rates and requirement to provide various documents had also deterred people from investing in savings certificates, bankers said. The introduction of a maximum limit and mandatory inclusion of national identification documents during the purchase of savings certificates had further exacerbated the decline, according to bank officials. In the current fiscal year 2023-24, the government has planned to take a loan of Tk 18,000 crore by selling savings certificates.



The net sales of national savings certificates (NSC) increased to Tk 5,562 crore in July-August against Tk 401.20 crore in the same period in the past year.According to National Saving Department data net sales soared to Tk 3,250 crore in July against Tk 393 crore in the same month in the past year. The net sale was Tk 2,312 crore in August this year against Tk 8 crore in the same month in the past year.In the past financial year 2022-23, the government had heavily borrowed from the country's banking system, leaving it with no choice but to explore alternative avenues, including the savings tools, for financing its budget deficit.According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the government borrowed Tk 1,24,122 crore in FY23, of which Tk 98,826 crore was from the central bank, worsening inflationary pressures.Banks in recent months have been struggling with liquidity crisis and the increased government bank borrowing exacerbated liquidity stress in the financial sector. Therefore, government may now turn focus to the NSC to raise funds for its development works.Besides, as people have minimal investment options in the current economic crisis and the fact that the interest rate on savings bonds is higher than that of banks, people may choose savings certificates for better and risk-free investment options, bankers said.The net NSC sales were Tk 3,295 crore negative in FY23 compared with Tk 19,915.75 crore positive in the previous financial year 2021-22.The net sales of NSCs witnessed negative growth in the past financial year as the government had chosen to focus on repayment rather than borrowing through these instruments amid the ongoing economic crisis.A decline in interest rates and requirement to provide various documents had also deterred people from investing in savings certificates, bankers said. The introduction of a maximum limit and mandatory inclusion of national identification documents during the purchase of savings certificates had further exacerbated the decline, according to bank officials. In the current fiscal year 2023-24, the government has planned to take a loan of Tk 18,000 crore by selling savings certificates.