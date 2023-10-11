

India’s Bihar State seeks BD investment in garment sector



The meeting discussed potential areas of trade and investment between Bangladesh and India, with a specific focus on enhancing collaboration within the textile and apparel industry.



Both sides recognised the immense potential that exists for cooperation in this sector and discussed ways of harnessing these opportunities.

The Indian delegation highlighted the investment potential in Bihar and support to investors seeking opportunities in the region.



During the meeting, Faruque Hassan underscored the importance of intensifying business collaboration between the two countries.



He emphasised the need to identify specific areas where both Bangladesh and India can collaborate to yield mutual benefits.



The BGMEA president expressed his optimism about the prospects of expanding trade and investment ties, particularly within the textile and apparel industry, which is a vital sector for both nations.



Bangladesh and India could complement each other to capture global market opportunities and grow together, he opined.



