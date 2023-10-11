BGMEA seeks NBR support amid global economic crisis







BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request during a meeting with Member (Taxes) of NBR Md. Nazmul Karim held in the capital on Tuesday.



The meeting, also attended by Vice-President of FBCCI and former Director of the BGMEA Munir Hossain focused on addressing the significant implications of the global trade situation on Bangladesh's RMG exports and potential strategies to navigate the hurdles and obstacles encountered by the RMG sector.

The problems and challenges related to customs, VAT, and income tax faced by garment exporters in the country also got due importance in the meeting, says a press release.



President Faruque Hassan emphasized that the RMG industry in Bangladesh is currently going through a difficult period due to the ongoing global economic turmoil mainly caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and high inflation rates.



The worldwide economic slowdown has resulted in reduced consumer spending on clothing, leading to a decline in garment orders and exports.



Additionally, the fashion industry's evolving demands now necessitate shorter lead times for product deliveries, he said.

Pointing to these challenging circumstances, Faruque stressed the importance of NBR's faster and hassle-free services to ensure the RMG industry's competitiveness in the global market.



Delays in shipments, he noted, incur additional costs that further burden the industry, ultimately affecting its competitiveness. The global economic crisis has already placed substantial pressure on Bangladesh's economy and foreign currency reserves, he said.



The BGMEA President also underscored that maintaining the RMG industry's competitiveness and continued growth would significantly contribute to bolstering the country's foreign currency reserves.



Earlier BGMEA President made an earnest appeal for government support and collaboration to ensure the ongoing expansion of the readymade garment (RMG) industry, especially in the face of a challenging global economic landscape.



This appeal was made during a recent meeting between a BGMEA delegation led by President Faruque Hassan with Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division within the Ministry of Finance.



The core discussions during the meeting revolved around critical issues concerning the garment industry, the prevailing conditions in global trade, the potential impact on Bangladesh's RMG exports, and effective strategies to tackle these challenges.



Faruque Hassan shed light on the current difficulties faced by the industry, notably a discernible decline in garment exports. This decline has been attributed to reduced consumer spending on clothing, primarily due to high inflation in major export markets like Europe and the USA.



Given the paramount importance of the garment industry within Bangladesh's economy, Faruque Hassan stressed the urgent need to prioritise the protection and sustenance of the RMG sector during these testing times even as he underscored the critical role of financial institutions, including Bangladesh Bank and other banks, in providing support and cooperation.



Hassan emphasised the necessity of prompt and efficient financial services to enhance the industry's competitiveness.



The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called upon the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend their support and cooperation to the readymade garments (RMG) industry in the face of ongoing global economic challenges.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request during a meeting with Member (Taxes) of NBR Md. Nazmul Karim held in the capital on Tuesday.The meeting, also attended by Vice-President of FBCCI and former Director of the BGMEA Munir Hossain focused on addressing the significant implications of the global trade situation on Bangladesh's RMG exports and potential strategies to navigate the hurdles and obstacles encountered by the RMG sector.The problems and challenges related to customs, VAT, and income tax faced by garment exporters in the country also got due importance in the meeting, says a press release.President Faruque Hassan emphasized that the RMG industry in Bangladesh is currently going through a difficult period due to the ongoing global economic turmoil mainly caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and high inflation rates.The worldwide economic slowdown has resulted in reduced consumer spending on clothing, leading to a decline in garment orders and exports.Additionally, the fashion industry's evolving demands now necessitate shorter lead times for product deliveries, he said.Pointing to these challenging circumstances, Faruque stressed the importance of NBR's faster and hassle-free services to ensure the RMG industry's competitiveness in the global market.Delays in shipments, he noted, incur additional costs that further burden the industry, ultimately affecting its competitiveness. The global economic crisis has already placed substantial pressure on Bangladesh's economy and foreign currency reserves, he said.The BGMEA President also underscored that maintaining the RMG industry's competitiveness and continued growth would significantly contribute to bolstering the country's foreign currency reserves.Earlier BGMEA President made an earnest appeal for government support and collaboration to ensure the ongoing expansion of the readymade garment (RMG) industry, especially in the face of a challenging global economic landscape.This appeal was made during a recent meeting between a BGMEA delegation led by President Faruque Hassan with Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division within the Ministry of Finance.The core discussions during the meeting revolved around critical issues concerning the garment industry, the prevailing conditions in global trade, the potential impact on Bangladesh's RMG exports, and effective strategies to tackle these challenges.Faruque Hassan shed light on the current difficulties faced by the industry, notably a discernible decline in garment exports. This decline has been attributed to reduced consumer spending on clothing, primarily due to high inflation in major export markets like Europe and the USA.Given the paramount importance of the garment industry within Bangladesh's economy, Faruque Hassan stressed the urgent need to prioritise the protection and sustenance of the RMG sector during these testing times even as he underscored the critical role of financial institutions, including Bangladesh Bank and other banks, in providing support and cooperation.Hassan emphasised the necessity of prompt and efficient financial services to enhance the industry's competitiveness.