Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Autonemo wins vehicle tracking service license

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Autonemo, one of Bangladesh's leading GPS tracking service providers, received a license recently as a vehicle tracking service provider from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
With this license, Autonemo will now be able to provide the highest quality vehicle tracking services with validity and innovation, following all the rules and policies of the Bangladesh government, says a press release.
Autonemo began its journey in 2022 with a trial run to ensure maximum vehicle safety and security. During the trial run, Autonemo has conducted various research for a long time on fleet management solutions, private car solutions, power generator remote monitoring, fuel tracking Solutions, container and ship tracking solutions, and many other advanced GPS services.
To solve the problem of getting genuine products in the automobile industry, Autonemo is starting its own automotive parts, accessories, and lubricants online shop that guarantees 100% genuine supply of all types of car parts, accessories, and lubricants.
Abul Bashar Md Sharif, Managing Director of Autonemo Limited, commented that this license will add a new dimension to the vehicle safety experience. He also said, "There is a story behind every car. For someone, it's like a dream come true, while for others it's a hobby to maintain a car. To keep those dreams and passions intact, Autonemo will keep working hard."
The Autonemo family is grateful to the BTRC for their cooperation in obtaining this license. Autonemo also thanked all its employees and customers who participated in the trial run.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs
Salman inaugurates FBCCI Gulshan office
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
Sales of NSC shows up again for funding dev work
India’s Bihar State seeks BD investment in garment sector
BGMEA seeks NBR support amid global economic crisis
Autonemo wins vehicle tracking service license
Transform promoting innovative businesses in Asia, Africa


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as laguna overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft