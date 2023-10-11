Autonemo wins vehicle tracking service license





With this license, Autonemo will now be able to provide the highest quality vehicle tracking services with validity and innovation, following all the rules and policies of the Bangladesh government, says a press release.

Autonemo began its journey in 2022 with a trial run to ensure maximum vehicle safety and security. During the trial run, Autonemo has conducted various research for a long time on fleet management solutions, private car solutions, power generator remote monitoring, fuel tracking Solutions, container and ship tracking solutions, and many other advanced GPS services.

To solve the problem of getting genuine products in the automobile industry, Autonemo is starting its own automotive parts, accessories, and lubricants online shop that guarantees 100% genuine supply of all types of car parts, accessories, and lubricants.

The Autonemo family is grateful to the BTRC for their cooperation in obtaining this license. Autonemo also thanked all its employees and customers who participated in the trial run.