Wednesday, 11 October, 2023
Home Business

Transform promoting innovative businesses in Asia, Africa

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023
Business Correspondent


Transform, is a Unilever- UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and EY led initiative that unites corporates, donors, investors and academics to support visionary enterprises focused to women development.
It has launched a visionary business model that has already positively impacted over 10 million people across Asia, Africa including 3 million in Bangladesh.
This is a public-private partnership model for replication by others to help scale sustainable development.
Led by Unilever, Transform advances the development of innovative business models through a combination of grant funding, business insight and research to help solve global challenges, said a press release.
Accelerating the uptake of revolutionary business ideas across Asia-Africa and Bangladesh its launch in 2015, has already supported over 100 projects in 17 countries. It is working with revolutionary businesses models in Bangladesh.
It includes supporting drinking water project to provide affordable, safe drinking water to people living without piped water, using water ATM machines and pay-as-you-go prepayment cards.
To counteract the problem of plastic pollution caused by single use sachets, it is supporting Refill Bangladesh project to design and pilot a scalable refill station distribution system.
Moreover, to enable women and men in Dhaka, to access safe, clean public toilets where over 2.5 million customers have benefited so far, Bhumijo project has also created a dignified employment opportunity for a largely female workforce.
Transform is also working to find solutions to global challenges             by accelerating its impact, with the ambitious goal of reaching an additional five million lives across the next two years.
In addition to support given to entrepreneurs and researchers, it has presently supporting fifteen new enterprises since January, with each receiving a tailor-made combination of funding and business support.
Digital Villages Programme is one such programmes being led by BoPInc, which will test the use of technology to support a network of women entrepreneurs who are distributing health products to remote micro-retailers in rural Bangladesh.
Rebecca Marmot, Unilever's Chief Sustainability Officer said the Transform project pioneers are thrilled to have reached such an important milestone.  
Some of the best new ideas and groundbreaking solutions are coming from entrepreneurs and start-ups. By blending local innovation with the resources of large organisations, it is unlocking these opportunities helping to scale workable solutions and drive progress.
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Charlotte Watts, said the project is a major milestone for its innovative action.
It is offering targeted support to ambitious entrepreneurs and innovators across sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. As this cutting-edge initiative enters the next phase, the UK will continue to work in partnership with business and civil society to tackle the world's biggest social, environmental and economic challenges."
Richard Taylor, EY's UK&I Consumer Sector Leader said "TRANSFORM further demonstrates its shared belief that the will of entrepreneurs will be critical in driving progress towards the UN SDGs.



