Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:00 PM
Home Business

ACI Motors brings black edition of Sonalika Tractor

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Business Desk

ACI Motors brings black edition of Sonalika Tractor

ACI Motors brings black edition of Sonalika Tractor

ACI Motors has launched the special black edition of Sonalika Tractor in Bangladesh market recently at the Seagull Hotel in Cox's Bazar.  

Dr. F H Ansarey, Managing Director of ACI Motors was present and inaugurated the event. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present in the event, says a press release.

ACI Motors is one of the pioneers of agricultural mechanization in the country.

After sales service, quality assurance and customer satisfaction are the key role for the success of highest selling of Sonalika Tractor in Bangladesh.

One third of the country's land is cultivated with Sonalika tractors at present. This new special edition will play a vital role in creating more new agricultural entrepreneurs in the country.





