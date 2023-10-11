bKash customers win fridges, smart TVs, sewing machines

Video
Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Forty-three bKash customers win refrigerators, smart TVs, sewing machines, standing fans and dinner sets by referring the app to their loved ones in the bKash app referral campaign.

Also for every successful referral during the campaign, every referrer got a one-time bonus of Tk 50. Recently, in an informal ceremony at the bKash head office, the prizes were handed over to the winners, says a press release.

It should be noted that the most successful referrers in various categories were selected for this award in this campaign which took place from May 17 to July 30.




