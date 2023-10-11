Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canadian autoworkers begin strike against GM

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

DETROIT, Oct 10: More than 4,200 Canadian auto workers began a strike against General Motors on Tuesday after negotiators failed to reach an agreement with their union.
Canadian union Unifor's action at three facilities in Ontario shortly after midnight raises the pressure on the automaker, which is already affected by United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes in the United States.
"The strike includes approximately 4,280 autoworkers at the Oshawa Assembly Complex and CCA Stamped Products, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre," Unifor said in a statement on its website.
Unifor president Lana Payne said the strike was the result of the company's unwillingness to meet the union's "pattern agreement", referring to its recent deal with Ford, as well as demands on pensions, retirees and temporary workers, among a series of other unresolved issues.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs
Salman inaugurates FBCCI Gulshan office
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
Sales of NSC shows up again for funding dev work
India’s Bihar State seeks BD investment in garment sector
BGMEA seeks NBR support amid global economic crisis
Autonemo wins vehicle tracking service license
Transform promoting innovative businesses in Asia, Africa


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as laguna overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft