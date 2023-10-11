Canadian autoworkers begin strike against GM





Canadian union Unifor's action at three facilities in Ontario shortly after midnight raises the pressure on the automaker, which is already affected by United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes in the United States.

"The strike includes approximately 4,280 autoworkers at the Oshawa Assembly Complex and CCA Stamped Products, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre," Unifor said in a statement on its website.

Unifor president Lana Payne said the strike was the result of the company's unwillingness to meet the union's "pattern agreement", referring to its recent deal with Ford, as well as demands on pensions, retirees and temporary workers, among a series of other unresolved issues. �AFP

