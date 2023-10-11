Notable number of BD youngsters affected by mental illness: BAP The Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists (BAP) with collaboration of Synovia Pharma held the Meet the Press program, at Dhaka Reporters Unity in observance of World Mental Health Day on Monday.





World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10. This year's Theme is "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right". Like other countries of the world, the day is celebrated in style in Bangladesh on Tuesday.







In the country, 18 percent of adults and 13 percent of children and adolescents are affected by mental illness, the Meet the Press event was told.





BAP President Professor Dr. Md. Azizul Islam, renowned psychiatrist and writer Prof. Mohit Kamal, Prof. Dr. MMA Salauddin Kausar Biplab, Dr. Avro Dash Bhowmik, Acting Director of National Institute of Mental Health; Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, Dr. Mekhla Sarkar, Dr Farzana Rahman and Synovia Pharma General Manager, Sales AKM Rafique were presented on the event.

Dr. Tariqul Alam, General Secretary, BAP welcomed the event. Professor Dr. Md. Azizul Islam talked about the mental health system of Bangladesh. He also said that Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists is playing a significant role in the mental health system of Bangladesh. Professor Mohit Kamal shed light on the progress in mental health treatment in Bangladesh and more advanced treatments in the future. Prof. Dr. M. M. A. Salahuddin Kausar Biblab talked about the role of friends and family in society, family space and workplace in terms of mental health.









A joint study by the National Institute of Mental Health, Dhaka and the World Health Organization showed 18 percent of the adult population of Bangladesh and 13 percent of children and adolescents are affected by mental illness. About 92% of the affected people did not receive any treatment. Dr. Avro Dash Bhowmik, Acting Director of National Institute of Mental Health, Dr. Mekhla Sarkar and Dr Farzana Rahman discussed in detail about urbanization, socioeconomic conditions, mental stress, heredity, other physiological and psychosocial factors that are one of the key reasons for the increase of mental diseases.





Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed stated that not only adults, the mental health of children and adolescents is an important issue and discussed the role of family, society as well as media in this matter. He said, the rate of drug consumption among men above 18 years is 4.8 percent and in the case of women, this rate is 0.6 percent in the country. The rate of drug consumption among children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years is 1.5 percent.





Finally, Synovia Pharma General Manager, Sales AKM Rafique highlighted the importance of quality medicine, fair priced medicine and paving the path of better treatment by bringing in better medicine to Bangladesh to ensure global standard treatment.





The speakers pointed out the immense importance of print and electronic media in increasing awareness among the people in the prevention of mental diseases and taking treatment of mental diseases.