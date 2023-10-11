Titan celebrates Cricket Fiesta 2023





It's a special activation that promises assured gifts and exclusive prizes for all cricket fans in the country, says a press release.

Across Bangladesh, 25 lucky customers of Titan will get a chance to cheer their national team on with pride through an unforgettable 5-star Live Screening match. All one has to do is shop a Titan or Fastrack watch from any World of Titan outlet, Timezone, G&G or Salextra store, and enter the campaign. Every purchase above 9999 Tk gives customers an assured additional gift!

"We have always valued the trust and love Bangladesh has had for Titan Watches and the Titan Cricket Fiesta 2023 is our way of giving the people here a memorable experience that stands out, just like our timepieces," said Sanjay Bhattacharjee, Business Head - Bangladesh, Titan Company Ltd.

Titan Company Ltd, the maker of Titan Watches and the world's 5th largest integrated watchmaker, this cricket season, has introduces its new campaign in Bangladesh, the Titan Cricket Fiesta 2023.It's a special activation that promises assured gifts and exclusive prizes for all cricket fans in the country, says a press release.Across Bangladesh, 25 lucky customers of Titan will get a chance to cheer their national team on with pride through an unforgettable 5-star Live Screening match. All one has to do is shop a Titan or Fastrack watch from any World of Titan outlet, Timezone, G&G or Salextra store, and enter the campaign. Every purchase above 9999 Tk gives customers an assured additional gift!"We have always valued the trust and love Bangladesh has had for Titan Watches and the Titan Cricket Fiesta 2023 is our way of giving the people here a memorable experience that stands out, just like our timepieces," said Sanjay Bhattacharjee, Business Head - Bangladesh, Titan Company Ltd.