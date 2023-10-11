Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shapla now tax partner of Sonali Life Insurance

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Shapla now tax partner of Sonali Life Insurance

Shapla now tax partner of Sonali Life Insurance

Shapla, a trailblazing digital tax filing platform, and Sonali Life Insurance have recently formed a strategic partnership, with the primary aim of infusing technological fluency in the tax filing process for all their employees.

This collaboration sets a new standard by granting Sonali Life Insurance's employees unique tax filing benefits and marking a substantial step towards universal financial literacy and digital proficiency within the corporate arena, says a press release.

The Shapla platform represents a significant shift towards the digital empowerment of employees, granting them the capability to manage their taxes with consummate ease, thereby becoming more technologically adept and financially savvy.

By integrating Shapla's easy-to-navigate tax filing services, Sonali Life Insurance steps towards enhancing its employee benefits, providing not just a work environment, but a holistic space where every member's financial well-being is catered to and prioritized.

In expressing his thoughts about the partnership, the CEO of Shapla, Tasnim Mortoza, shared, "Our collaborative effort with Sonali Life Insurance embodies our unwavering commitment to facilitate and enhance the tax filing process through digital means for every individual in the company. Shapla's primary objective revolves around digitizing and simplifying tax filing for everyone, and with this partnership, we inch significantly closer to that objective."
Mir Rashed Bin Aman, the CEO of Sonali Life Insurance, remarked, "The essence of employee well-being pivots around ease and accessibility in managing their financial obligations. Integrating Shapla into our employee benefits program not only alleviates the complexities of tax filing but also heralds an era where our team grows technologically advanced and financially secure+."

The partnership spells a future where technological empowerment in tax management becomes a staple, showcasing Shapla's dedication to creating a world where tax filing is no longer a perplexing chore, but an effortless, tech-driven endeavor. This alliance not only sets a new benchmark in employee welfare and financial management but also sketches a future where digital fluency in tax filing becomes a norm, promising a landscape where organizations cater holistically to the diversified financial needs of their workforce, crafting a prospering working milieu.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bandhu gives grants to 9 transgender entrepreneurs
Salman inaugurates FBCCI Gulshan office
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
Sales of NSC shows up again for funding dev work
India’s Bihar State seeks BD investment in garment sector
BGMEA seeks NBR support amid global economic crisis
Autonemo wins vehicle tracking service license
Transform promoting innovative businesses in Asia, Africa


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as laguna overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft