Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 11:59 AM
Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mechanical keyboard contest unites enthusiast makers

A mechanical keyboard customization contest titled 'Keeb Showdown' brought together enthusiast makers of the country in a first of its kind competition at Dhaka's BCS Computer City, Friday last.
Organised by MechaBoards BD and PC Builder Bangladesh, two enthusiast groups, the event was part of the recently held City IT Mega Fair 2023.The last year's contest was held online by MechaBoards BD through its Facebook group.
This marked the first time the contest was held in a physical location. A collaboration between the two groups, the event also served as a gathering for local keyboard enthusiasts to showcase their creations., says a press release.
The competition itself featured 40 custom-built mechanical keyboards vying for the top three positions. Prizes included cash prizes and a barebones keyboard for the top three winners.
Founded in September of 2021, MechaBoards BD is a welcoming community for the country's keyboard enthusiasts, one of the group's admins Samiul Alam told reporters.
The group has 21,000 members on its Facebook page, where members help each other by offering tips for purchasing or building keyboards.
Samiul said that the competition was a significant step toward uniting like-minded keyboard enthusiasts.
Judges assessed the keyboards for their distinctive appearance and the acoustics produced when the keys struck their surfaces.
Malik Zubayer U. Haider, a local keyboard enthusiast, secured the first position. Bhubon Ahmed claimed second place, while Aurnib Ahmed and Mahmuz Safin tied for third place.
Haider, the first place winner, said that fine-tuning and perfecting his keyboard was a demanding process. He credited the encouragement and knowledge he gathered from his fellow enthusiasts as the driving force behind his dedication.
The second prize winning Bhubon said meeting his fellow keyboard enthusiasts was a fantastic experience. He attended the event not only for the contest, but also to connect with the growing keyboard community.
Dr. Ifat Al Baqee, an admin for the MechaBoards BD group, likened the hobby of collecting, assembling and building mechanical keyboards to Lego building kits.
While the aesthetics drew interests of the hobbyists, the comfort of the keyboard is very important for individuals engaged in computer-based activities like gaming, content creation, and freelancing. And the tactile quality of a mechanical keyboard is particularly rewarding for its fans, said Baqee.



