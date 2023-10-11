Video
Oil dips on investor caution as market eyes ME turmoil

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

SINGAPORE, Oct 10: Oil prices eased on Tuesday after rallying more than 4 percent in the previous session, with traders cautious as they watched for potential supply disruptions amid military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Brent crude fell 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $87.59 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $85.82 a barrel.
Both benchmarks surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza into the oil-rich region. Hamas launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades on Saturday, while fighting continued into the night on Monday as Israel retaliated with a wave of air strikes on Gaza.
"There is still plenty of uncertainty across markets following the attacks in Israel over the weekend," said ING analysts on Tuesday, adding that oil markets are now pricing in a risk premium.
"If reports of Iran's involvement turn out to be true, this would provide another boost to prices, as we would expect to see the US enforcing oil sanctions against Iran more strictly. That would further tighten an already tight market," the ING analysts added.    �Reuters




