Struggling Germany headed for deeper recession: IMF





The German economy, buffeted by high inflation and a manufacturing slump, is now expected to shrink by 0.5 percent this year, the IMF said. It had forecast a 0.3-percent contraction back in July.

Europe's largest economy will be the only one of the Group of Seven rich nations not to grow this year, the updated forecasts confirm.

Germany faces multiple headwinds including "weakness in interest-rate-sensitive sectors and slower trading-partner demand", the IMF said in its latest report.

The country -- which tipped into a recession at the start of 2023 and stagnated in the second quarter -- is headed for another "slight economic contraction" in the second half of the year, according to the IMF. �AFP

FRANKFURT, Oct 10: Germany will suffer a deeper recession than previously thought, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, predicting that Europe's traditional growth engine will be the worst performing major economy in 2023.The German economy, buffeted by high inflation and a manufacturing slump, is now expected to shrink by 0.5 percent this year, the IMF said. It had forecast a 0.3-percent contraction back in July.Europe's largest economy will be the only one of the Group of Seven rich nations not to grow this year, the updated forecasts confirm.Germany faces multiple headwinds including "weakness in interest-rate-sensitive sectors and slower trading-partner demand", the IMF said in its latest report.The country -- which tipped into a recession at the start of 2023 and stagnated in the second quarter -- is headed for another "slight economic contraction" in the second half of the year, according to the IMF. �AFP