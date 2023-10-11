Syed Moazzam elected ABCCI president Syed Moazzam Hossain has been elected as President of the Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and lndustry (ABCCI) for the term of 2023 -2025.





He is the Managing Director of SMH Engineering Limited and SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd and Chairman, Lama Rubber Industries Limited, said a press release.





Hossain is immediate Past Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Former President of Bangladesh - Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), Bangladesh Indenting Agent Association (BIAA) and Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association (BRGOA) and involved in many other organizations.





Jobayer Tansim Ahmed elected as Secretary General of the Chamber. Jobayer is the Director of Shan Fatehullah Textile Mills Ltd., Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mills Ltd., Genvio Pharma Ltd.





Jobayer is also connected with various chamber and association.

The other elected board members are Deepok Kumar Baral, Vice President, Jamilur Rahman, Organising Secretary, Mohammad Taherul Hoque, Treasurer; Directors are Eric Samson Chowdhury, Nabeel Essa, Iqbal Hossain, Md Samsul Alam Mallick, Shubhashis Chakma and Md. Al Amin.