ONE Bank inks deal with Smart Technologies Ltd ONE Bank Limited signed an Agreement with Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd (SONY-SMART) recently, says a press release.





Md Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd and Md Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.





Under this Agreement, ONE Bank Credit cardholders will get "0% SmartEMI" facilities for up to 12 months. Also One Bank Debit, Credit and Prepaid card holders will get attractive discounts on any product purchased from Sony-Smart. High officials of both the organizations were also present in this occasion.