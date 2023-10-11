Bangladesh Bank, Southeast Bank signs agreement

Southeast Bank Ltd has recently signed a participation agreement with Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of Bangladesh Bank for availing of re financing facility in US Dollars (USD) under "Bangladesh Bank - Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF)" for facilitating long term financing for firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing industries.





Under this agreement, exporters, enterprises and other manufacturing industries in the country may avail of refinancing fund for supporting their business, says a press release.





Liza Fahmida, Director, Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), Bangladesh Bank and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited signed the agreement in presence of Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, on behalf of their respective organizations. Other senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.