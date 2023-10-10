

Mahedi, Shoriful slow England's charge





An exceptional comeback from the left-arm seamer. Having conceded 46 in his first five overs, the second five has returned 3 for 29 as he readjusted his approach and delved into his box of tricks. He's been able backed up by Mahedi Hasan, who now has four after Adil Rashid falls to a swipe to midwicket, courtesy of a smart relay catch on the sponge.





Bangladesh off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi replaces Mahmudullah in the playing XI as Bangladesh look to bolster their bowling against the might of English batting.



England have one change too with pacer Reece Topley replacing all-rounder Moeen Ali.



Playing XI's:



Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.



England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.



