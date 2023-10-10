Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 11:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 2:52 PM  Count : 286
Observer Online Report

US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC

US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC



Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said that visiting joint pre-election assessment mission from the United States wanted to know about the overall election process of the upcoming national polls.

They also wanted to know how the commission will coordinate with the government during the elections.

"In the discussion, their main focus was free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections.They come to assess the pre-election situation in the country," said CEC while briefing journalists after holding meeting with the six-member delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) on Tuesday.
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC

US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC

The meeting began at 11am in Agargaon Election Bhaban in the capital.
EC Habibul Awal said, "The US delegation wanted to know our role, way of work, responsibilities, our coordination with the government. We informed them all over these issues."

"When they will go back to their country, the US mission will take the decision whether they will send observer or not," he added.

The joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission arrived in Bangladesh on Saturday (October 7) to follow electoral preparations and conduct an independent and impartial assessment. They will stay in Bangladesh till next Friday.

TF

Related Topics

CEC   Election  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Vote for 'Boat' to save country from devastation by BNP-Jamaat: PM
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
Ailing Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
Two constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh
40pc reduction of Dhaka-Bhanga train fare demanded
Jamaat leaders visit Khaleda at Evercare


Latest News
Pakistan win against Sri Lanka chasing record highest 345 runs
Bangladesh football team in Maldives to play qualification for FIFA World Cup 2026
Rockets fired from southern Lebanon to Israel as Gaza is bombed
Dengue death toll crosses 1100-mark in Bangladesh
Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases after surge
Vote for 'Boat' to save country from devastation by BNP-Jamaat: PM
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
Ailing Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Elderly woman crushed under train in Joypurhat
We had good plans but couldn't execute them: Shakib
Most Read News
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft