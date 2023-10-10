Video
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 2:52 PM  Count : 183
Observer Online Desk

Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country


Light to moderate rain is likely to occur a few places over three north, central and north-eastern divisions and at one or two places over north, southern coastal areas along with the capital.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions", said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today, BSS reports.
 Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 35.5 degree celsius at Sayedpur while the minimum temperature recorded 23.4 degree celsius today at Sayedpur.

Country's highest rainfall recorded at Sayedpur 101 millimeters for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today.

 The axis of monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

Today's sunset at 05-37pm and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-54am in the capital.

SA



« PreviousNext »

