Sri Lanka elect to bat against Pakistan

Sri Lanka have won the toss and choose to bat first in their second match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.Sri Lanka made a change in the playing squad as spinner Maheesh Theekshana is fit to play and replaces pacer Kasun Rajitha.On the other hand, Abdullah Shafique replaces struggling batter Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad.Pakistan come into the game on the back of a victory over the Netherlands while Sri Lanka were thrashed by South Africa in their first match.Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf