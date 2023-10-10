Video
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 11:34 PM
Home Countryside

Biker killed in Magura road accident

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 1:49 PM
Observer Online Report

Biker killed in Magura road accident

Biker killed in Magura road accident


A youth biker was killed and two pillion riders were injured as their motorbike hit a battery-run auto van at Sreepur upazila in Magura district on Monday morning.

The accident took place at around 9am in Radhanagar area of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Shahin Sheikh, 28, son of Badsha Sheikh, a resident of Parla Beltola area under Magura Sadar upazila and the injured were Ashik and Suja.

Quoting locals, Sreepur Police Station officer-in-charge Kanchan Kumar Roy said the accident occurred around 9 am when a motorbike carrying three persons hit the van from opposite direction in the aforesaid area, leaving the trio critically injured.

They were taken to Magura 250 Bed General Hospital where Shahin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Ashik and Suja are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

A case was filed with the police station in this regard, the OC added.

SA

