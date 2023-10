Youth held with firearms in Noakhali





MR/SA Members of Narcotics Control Department (DNC) in a drive arrest ed a young man along with a firearms from Sadar upazila in Noakhali district on Monday night.The arrested is Nur Nabi, 22, a resident of Gopairam Shankar area under Ward No-6 in Noakhali municipality.Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Department in Noakhali Abdul Hamid said based on secret information a team of the department raided in Nur Nabi's house. In search of drugs, they found a firearms with him and arrested him red handed.A case was filed with Sudharam Model Police Station in this regard against him and he was sent to jail following a court order on Tuesday morning, the DNC official added.MR/SA