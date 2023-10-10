

Malan, Bairstow fifties help England flying start





The two batters rode a bit of luck and were watchful at the start before letting loose with a few powerful shots against the three frontline pacers of the Bangladesh team. The defending world champions reached 50 in eight overs before spin was introduced for the first time and scored 100 in 15.3 overs as Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow both got their individual fifties.





Earlier, Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first in their second match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.



Bangladesh off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi replaces Mahmudullah in the playing XI as Bangladesh look to bolster their bowling against the might of English batting.



England have one change too with pacer Reece Topley replacing all-rounder Moeen Ali.



Playing XI's:



Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.



England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.



SA Openers Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow drove England to get a flying start after they were asked to bat first by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.The two batters rode a bit of luck and were watchful at the start before letting loose with a few powerful shots against the three frontline pacers of the Bangladesh team. The defending world champions reached 50 in eight overs before spin was introduced for the first time and scored 100 in 15.3 overs as Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow both got their individual fifties.Malan was batting on 60 and Bairstow on 26. Bangladesh had a few close shouts but England survived the early swing and bounce on offer before getting on into the attack.Earlier, Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first in their second match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.Bangladesh off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi replaces Mahmudullah in the playing XI as Bangladesh look to bolster their bowling against the might of English batting.England have one change too with pacer Reece Topley replacing all-rounder Moeen Ali.Playing XI's:Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.SA

Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England