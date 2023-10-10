Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 11:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Adilur, Elan get HC bail

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 11:59 AM  Count : 356
Observer Online Report

Adilur, Elan get HC bail

Adilur, Elan get HC bail



The High Court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail to Adilur Rahman Khan, editor of the human rights organisation 'Adhikar' and its Director ASM Nasir Uddin Elan in an ICT case.

Besides, their penalty of Tk 10,000 has been suspended.

Passing the order, an HC bench of Justice Emdadul Haque Azad said the duo will on bail until the disposing of their earlier petition.
Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and Adv Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan were in the court on behalf of Adilur.

Earlier on September 14, a special court sentenced Adilur and Elan to two years imprisonment in the case. The court also fined them Taka 10 thousand each, and a month more behind bars in default of the payment.

Later on September 25, they filed an appeal against the court order and sought bail.

According to the case documents, Adilur and Elan deliberately made false claims regarding the death of 61 people during a joint operation conducted by law enforcement agencies on May 5, 2013, to remove Hefajat-e-Islam activists and leaders from Shapla Chattar in the city's Motijheel area, as they announced a night stay at the rally venue there.

The duo was accused of trying to create confusion among the Muslim devotees, spread hate against law enforcement agencies and defame the government, said the case docs.

TF

Related Topics

Adilur   Odhikar   Court  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Vote for 'Boat' to save country from devastation by BNP-Jamaat: PM
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
Ailing Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
Two constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh
40pc reduction of Dhaka-Bhanga train fare demanded
Jamaat leaders visit Khaleda at Evercare


Latest News
Pakistan win against Sri Lanka chasing record highest 345 runs
Bangladesh football team in Maldives to play qualification for FIFA World Cup 2026
Rockets fired from southern Lebanon to Israel as Gaza is bombed
Dengue death toll crosses 1100-mark in Bangladesh
Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases after surge
Vote for 'Boat' to save country from devastation by BNP-Jamaat: PM
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
Ailing Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Elderly woman crushed under train in Joypurhat
We had good plans but couldn't execute them: Shakib
Most Read News
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft