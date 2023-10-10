Adilur, Elan get HC bail







The High Court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail to Adilur Rahman Khan, editor of the human rights organisation 'Adhikar' and its Director ASM Nasir Uddin Elan in an ICT case.





Besides, their penalty of Tk 10,000 has been suspended.





Passing the order, an HC bench of Justice Emdadul Haque Azad said the duo will on bail until the disposing of their earlier petition.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and Adv Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan were in the court on behalf of Adilur.





Earlier on September 14, a special court sentenced Adilur and Elan to two years imprisonment in the case. The court also fined them Taka 10 thousand each, and a month more behind bars in default of the payment.





Later on September 25, they filed an appeal against the court order and sought bail.





According to the case documents, Adilur and Elan deliberately made false claims regarding the death of 61 people during a joint operation conducted by law enforcement agencies on May 5, 2013, to remove Hefajat-e-Islam activists and leaders from Shapla Chattar in the city's Motijheel area, as they announced a night stay at the rally venue there.





The duo was accused of trying to create confusion among the Muslim devotees, spread hate against law enforcement agencies and defame the government, said the case docs.





