Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 11:33 PM
Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 11:36 AM  Count : 329
Observer Online Report

5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working

Five workers were burnt in an explosion while digging soil for a WASA line in the capital's Namapara area on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:45am.

Burnt Mehedi Hasan, 23, Siyam, 20, Jewel, 21, Mumin, 22, and Delowar, 24, are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment. All of them are from Bogura district.
Supervisor Anisur Rahman, who took the workers to the hospital, said during the work, gas started leaking from an underground Titas gas line. The explosion occurred when one of workers attempted to ignite a lighter. All of them at the spot were burnt.

TF

Fire   Gas explosion  





