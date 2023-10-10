Video
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 11:33 PM
Gaza under complete siege; Israel cuts water, electricity and food supply

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 10:50 AM  Count : 264
Observer Online Desk

Gaza under complete siege; Israel cuts water, electricity and food supply

Gaza under complete siege; Israel cuts water, electricity and food supply



Israeli authorities Monday ordered a "complete siege" and an "immediate" cut to water supply to the Gaza Strip following a terror attack by Hamas on early Saturday killing more than 700 Israeli civilians, dozens abducted and more than 2,100 injured.

Israeli energy minister Israel Katz has ordered "to immediately cut the water supply to Gaza", PTI quoted his spokesperson as saying.
Katz's order came soon after the Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, which receives about 10% of its annual water from Israel, the report added.

"I have given an order - Gaza will be under complete siege. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]. We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly," PTI quoted Gallant as saying.

Gaza depends on Israel largely for its basic supplies and such a decision will have far-reaching consequences for 2.3 million people living in the densely populated area, the report said.

The "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip comes amid Israeli air strikes in which nearly 500 Palestinians are believed to have been killed.

The streets of Gaza for the last two days have looked completely deserted, and wary commoners were seen looking to stock up basic needs speculating about the imminent harsh attack.
Residents flee Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip as Israel’s air bombardment continues

Residents flee Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip as Israel’s air bombardment continues


Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades today claimed that four Israeli hostages were killed in the retaliatory bombing by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

 Over 100 Israelis, old, young and children were taken captive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the attack which started on Saturday.

"The occupation’s bombing tonight and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of their captors, the Qassam Mujahideen," Abu Obeida was reported as saying.

Israeli defence minister Gallant has been issuing stern warnings of a protracted fight since Saturday.
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli troops

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli troops


"Today we saw the face of evil. The Hamas [terrorist organization] has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel - attacking men, women, children and the elderly, indiscriminately. Hamas will understand very quickly that it has made a mistake - a grave mistake, and will pay a [heavy] price", Gallant said soon after the brutal attacks.

"Fifteen years ago, as Head of the Southern Command, I came close to 'breaking the neck' of [destroying] Hamas. I was stopped by the political echelon. This phenomenon will not continue. We will change reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years. What was before, will be no more. We will operate at full force", Gallant added.

TF

